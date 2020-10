BRASILIA, Oct 21 (Reuters) -

* BRAZIL HEALTH MINISTRY OFFICIAL ELCIO FRANCO SAYS THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT HAS NO INTENTION OF BUYING CHINESE COVID VACCINE

* SAO PAULO GOVERNOR DORIA SAYS BOLSONARO SHOULD UNDERSTAND THAT THE HEALTH MINISTRY ACTED CORRECTLY IN INCLUDING SINOVAC VACCINE IN IMMUNIZATION PROGRAM (Reporting by Maria Carolina Marcello; Writing by Gram Slattery)