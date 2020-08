Aug 10 (Reuters) -

* RAID ON HONG KONG'S APPLE DAILY, ARRESTS OF MANAGEMENT 'HAVE SIGNIFICANTLY ERODED THE PRESS FREEDOM MEANT TO BE GUARANTEED UNDER THE HONG KONG BASIC LAW' –CANADA FORMIN SPOKESWOMAN

* CANADA SAYS STRONGLY SUPPORTS RIGHT OF MEDIA EVERYWHERE TO OPERATE IN 'ENVIRONMENT FREE FROM INTIMIDATION, HARASSMENT BY STATE AUTHORITIES'