BRIEF-Canadian Prime Minister says second wave of coronavirus is already under way in four biggest provinces, autumn "could be much worse" than spring

Sept 23 (Reuters) -

* CANADIAN PM: DOING LESS WOULD MEAN A SLOWER RECOVERY AND BIGGER DEFICITS IN THE LONG RUN

* CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU SAYS SECOND WAVE OF CORONAVIRUS IS ALREADY UNDER WAY IN FOUR BIGGEST PROVINCES, AUTUMN "COULD BE MUCH WORSE" THAN THE SPRING

* CANADIAN PM: IN THE LONG RUN WE WILL INVEST IN A FISCALLY SUSTAINABLE WAY, INVESTING FOR OUR RECOVERY MUST BE DONE RESPONSIBLY

* CANADIAN PM: WE CAN AFFORD EXTRA SPENDING TO TACKLE PANDEMIC BECAUSE INTEREST RATES ARE LOW (Reporting by David Ljunggren)