Oct 27 (Reuters) -

* CARREFOUR BRAZIL SAYS SAME-STORE SALES GREW 26.6% IN 3RD-QUARTER

* CARREFOUR BRASIL SAYS HAD TOTAL SALES OF 18.76 BILLION REAIS IN 3RD-QUARTER, UP 29.9% ON PREVIOUS YEAR Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting by Gabriel Stargardter)