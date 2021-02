BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Airways Says In Jan, Carried A Total Of 30,410 Passengers

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd:

* JANUARY CATHAY PACIFIC CARRIED A TOTAL OF 30,410 PASSENGERS

* CATHAY PACIFIC CARRIED 108,930 TONNES OF CARGO AND MAIL IN JAN , A DECREASE OF 28.3%

* JAN PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR DROPPED BY 71.4 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 13.3%

* JAN CARGO AND MAIL LOAD FACTOR INCREASED BY 19.3 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 79.4%

* "OVERALL DEMAND REMAINED VERY WEAK "

* EXPECT STRONG CARGO PERFORMANCE IN 2020 TO CONTINUE IN 2021

* "SLOWDOWN IN OUR CORE MARKETS PROVIDED AN OPPORTUNITY TO INCREASE CAPACITY ELSEWHERE IN OUR NETWORK "

* COMING MONTHS WILL BE EXTREMELY CHALLENGING.

* EFFECTIVE 20 FEB, HONG KONG SAR GOVERNMENT IMPLEMENTING NEW, STRICTER QUARANTINE MEASURES FOR HK-BASED PILOTS AND CABIN CREW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)