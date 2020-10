Oct 20 (Reuters) - South China Morning Post:

* CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS TO AXE 6,000 STAFF AND DRAGON BRAND - SCMP

* CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS TO MERGE STAFF AND RESOURCES OF THE 2 AIRLINES ACCORDING TO SOURCES - SCMP

* CATHAY PACIFIC AGREED TO SCALE BACK PLANNED JOB CUTS BY 25% TO AROUND 6,000 GLOBALLY - SCMP Source text https://bit.ly/37l9nVm Further company coverage: