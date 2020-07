BRIEF-Cathay Pacific Expects HY Net Loss Attributable Of About HK$9.9 Bln

July 17 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd:

* IN JUNE, CATHAY PACIFIC & CATHAY DRAGON JUNE PASSENGER LOAD FACTOR DROPPED BY 59.3 PERCENTAGE POINTS TO 27.3%

* SEES HY NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS OF APPROXIMATELY HK$9.9 BILLION

* IN JUNE, CARRIED A TOTAL OF 27,106 PASSENGERS A DECREASE OF 99.1%

* EXPECTED HY LOSS INCLUDES IMPAIRMENT CHARGES AMOUNTING TO APPROXIMATELY HK$2.4 BILLION

* IN JUNE, CATHAY PACIFIC AND CATHAY DRAGON CARRIED 93,228 TONNES OF CARGO AND MAIL A DECREASE OF 43.1%

* CHARGES MAINLY RELATE TO 16 AIRCRAFT THAT ARE UNLIKELY TO RE-ENTER MEANINGFUL ECONOMIC SERVICE BEFORE SUMMER 2021

* EXPECT THAT OUR AIRLINES WILL OPERATE UP TO 10% OF NORMAL FLIGHT SCHEDULE IN AUGUST

* SAW GRADUAL PICKUP IN CONNECTING PASSENGER DEMAND AS BAN ON TRANSIT TRAFFIC VIA HK INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT BEGAN BEING PARTIALLY EASED

