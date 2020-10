Oct 21 (Reuters) - Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd:

* APPROXIMATELY 8,500 POSITIONS ACROSS CATHAY PACIFIC GROUP WILL BE ELIMINATED

* APPROVED A RESTRUCTURING PLAN PUT FORWARD BY MANAGEMENT TEAM

* HONG KONG DRAGON AIRLINES WILL CEASE ITS OPERATIONS WITH EFFECT FROM TODAY

* OF THESE 8,500 POSITIONS, APPROXIMATELY 5,300 HONG KONG-BASED EMPLOYEES WILL BE MADE REDUNDANT IN COMING WEEKS

* RESTRUCTURING WILL COST APPROXIMATELY HK$2.2 BILLION

* HONG KONG-BASED CABIN & COCKPIT CREW OF CATHAY PACIFIC AIRWAYS LTD WILL BE ASKED TO AGREE TO CHANGES IN CONDITIONS OF SERVICE

* COMPANY'S CASH LOSSES REMAIN AT HK$1.5 TO 2 BILLION PER MONTH

* SEES DEFERRED TAX ASSET OF HK$1.3 BILLION WILL BE IMPAIRED

* EXPECTED THAT RESTRUCTURING WILL LEAD TO A REDUCTION OF ABOUT HK$500 MILLION IN MONTHLY CASH OUTLAY BY GROUP IN 2021

* WILL ENSURE CATHAY DRAGON HAS SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO MEET COMMITMENTS, PERFORM OBLIGATIONS

* COMPANY EXPECTS TO BE OPERATING AT WELL BELOW 25% CAPACITY IN FIRST HALF OF 2021

* REMAINING 2,600 POSITIONS TO BE ELIMINATED ARE CURRENTLY UNFILLED

* EXPECTS TO SEE A GRADUAL RECOVERY IN CAPACITY IN SECOND HALF OF YEAR