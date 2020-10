Oct 12 (Reuters) - China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd :

* SAYS CONTROLLING SHAREHOLDER SIGNS AGREEMENT TO RECEIVE CAPITAL BOOST OF A COMBINED 31.0 BILLION YUAN ($4.59 billion) Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/3lDvYAg Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7487 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)