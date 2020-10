Oct 18 (Reuters) - China Fangda Group Co Ltd :

* SAYS Q3 NEW CONTRACTS TOTALLED 634 MILLION YUAN ($94.68 million)

* SAYS IT SIGNS CURTAIN WALL PROJECT OF 314.4 MILLION YUAN FOR TENCENT BUILDING IN SHENZHEN Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/3dCUfE3 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6962 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)