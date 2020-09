Sept 8 (Reuters) - China Reform Culture Holdings Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO SELL 65% STAKE IN NEW MATERIAL UNIT VALUED AT 198.3 MILLION YUAN ($29.03 million) Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/2F1TlnI Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8299 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)