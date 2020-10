Oct 13 (Reuters) - China Southern Airlines Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO ISSUE BONDS WORTH UP TO 10 BILLION YUAN ($1.48 billion)

* SAYS SEPT PASSENGER CARRIED DOWN 11.7% Y/Y, MAIL AND CARGO CARRIED DOWN 11.7% Y/Y Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/3iVaWvp; https://bit.ly/34KMGH2 Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7451 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)