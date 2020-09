BRIEF-Chongqing Brewery Plans To Buy Assets

Sept 11 (Reuters) - Chongqing Brewery Co Ltd:

* SAYS CARLSBERG BREWERY HONGKONG PLANS TO SELL ITS 48.58% STAKE IN CHONGQING BREWERY JV TO THE COMPANY FOR 643.4 MILLION YUAN ($94.15 million)

* SAYS IT AND GUANGZHOU CARLSBERG CONSULTING PLAN TO BOOST CAPITAL IN THE JV

* SAYS GUANGZHOU CARLSBERG CONSULTING FIRM WILL HOLD 48.58% STAKE IN THE JV AFTER THE TRANSACTION

* SAYS THE BREWERY JV PLANS TO BUY ASSETS FROM CARLSBERG BREWERIES A/S FOR 1.8 BILLION YUAN