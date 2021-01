Jan 26 (Reuters) - Comcast Corp:

* COMCAST'S PEACOCK SAYS HIT COMEDY 'MODERN FAMILY' COMING TO HULU AND PEACOCK

* PEACOCK SAYS LONG-RUNNING HIT COMEDY SERIES "MODERN FAMILY" WILL BE AVAILABLE TO HULU AND PEACOCK SUBSCRIBERS BEGINNING FEBRUARY 3 Source text: https://bit.ly/3sWuvtn Further company coverage: