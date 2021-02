Feb 9 (Reuters) - The University of Oxford:

* COMMON ASTHMA TREATMENT REDUCES NEED FOR HOSPITALISATION IN COVID-19 PATIENTS, STUDY SUGGESTS

* STOIC STUDY FOUND INHALED BUDESONIDE GIVEN TO PATIENTS WITH COVID-19 WITHIN SEVEN DAYS OF ONSET OF SYMPTOMS ALSO REDUCED RECOVERY TIME

* STUDY ALSO DEMONSTRATED THAT THERE WAS A REDUCTION IN PERSISTENT SYMPTOMS IN THOSE WHO RECEIVED BUDESONIDE

* PARTICIPANTS ALLOCATED BUDESONIDE INHALER HAD QUICKER RESOLUTION OF FEVER, SYMPTOMS AND FEWER PERSISTENT SYMPTOMS AFTER 28 DAYS

* STOIC TRIAL WAS SUPPORTED BY ASTRAZENECA