Sept 4 (Reuters) -

* COVID-19 VACCINE DEVELOPERS PREPARE JOINT PLEDGE ON SAFETY, STANDARDS - WSJ

* SEVERAL DRUG MAKERS DEVELOPING COVID-19 VACCINES PLAN TO ISSUE PUBLIC PLEDGE NOT TO SEEK GOVERNMENT APPROVAL UNTIL SHOTS PROVEN TO BE SAFE, EFFECTIVE - WSJ Source text: https://on.wsj.com/2DurcVm