Oct 23 (Reuters) -

* COVID-19 VACCINE TRIAL FROM ASTRAZENECA, OXFORD CAN RESUME IN U.S. - WSJ

* FEDERAL HEALTH REGULATORS HAVE DECIDED TO ALLOW RESUMPTION OF U.S. STUDIES OF COVID-19 VACCINE CANDIDATE FROM ASTRAZENECA, UNIVERSITY OF OXFORD - WSJ Source text: https://on.wsj.com/31SzeR9