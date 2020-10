Oct 29 (Reuters) -

* DISNEY SAYS DISNEYLAND PARIS WILL BE CLOSING END OF DAY ON OCT 29- TWEET

* DISNEY PARKS SAYS DISNEYLAND PARIS WILL BE CLOSED FROM JAN 4 THROUGH FEB 12 - TWEET

* DISNEY PARKS -WILL BE TAKING RESERVATIONS FROM DEC 19 TO JAN 3 FOR DISNEYLAND PARIS; HOPE TO BE OPEN ON PREVAILING CONDITIONS, GOVERNMENT GUIDANCE AT THAT TIME Source text: https://bit.ly/3e7uxrd