Nov 3 (Reuters) -

* ONE OF 10 U.S. VOTERS SAY THEY ARE VOTING FOR THE FIRST TIME, ABOUT THE SAME AS IN 2016 – EDISON RESEARCH VOTER POLL

* SEVEN OF 10 U.S. VOTERS SAY WEARING A FACE MASK IN PUBLIC IS A 'PUBLIC HEALTH RESPONSIBILITY' VERSUS 3 IN 10 WHO SEE IT AS A PERSONAL CHOICE – EDISON RESEARCH VOTER POLL