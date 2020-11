Nov 3 (Reuters) -

* FIVE OF 10 NORTH CAROLINA VOTERS SAY IT IS MOST IMPORTANT TO CONTAIN CORONAVIRUS, EVEN IF IT HURTS ECONOMY – EDISON RESEARCH VOTER POLL

* FIVE OF 10 NORTH CAROLINA VOTERS SAY EFFORTS TO CONTAIN CORONAVIRUS WERE GOING 'SOMEWHAT OR VERY BADLY' – EDISON RESEARCH VOTER POLL

* EIGHT OF 10 NORTH CAROLINA VOTERS SAY RACISM IS A PROBLEM IN THE UNITED STATES – EDISON RESEARCH VOTER POLL For full coverage of Edison's exit poll results: (Reporting by Dan Burns)