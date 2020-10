BRIEF-Eli Lilly Says 1 Manufacturing Plant Underwent FDA General Surveillance Inspection Recently

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Eli Lilly and Co:

* ELI LILLY-1 MANUFACTURING PLANT UNDERWENT FDA GENERAL SURVEILLANCE INSPECTION TO EXAMINE ADHERENCE TO RIGOROUS GMP,QUALITY STANDARDS SET BY FDA

* FDA HAD SOME FINDINGS RELATED TO DATA HANDLING AND THUS RECEIVED AN OFFICIAL ACTION INDICATED (OAI) NOTICE

* ELI LILLY- ISSUES RAISED DURING BRANCHBURG INSPECTIONS HAVE CO'S FULL ATTENTION AND HAVE BEEN WORKING CLOSELY WITH FDA ON REMEDIATION EFFORTS

* ELI LILLY AND CO- HAS NOT RECEIVED WARNING LETTER OR OTHER ENFORCEMENT LETTER FROM THE FDA RELATED TO THIS MATTER

* ELI LILLY- CONFIDENT THAT THE ISSUES RAISED DURING THE BRANCHBURG INSPECTIONS DID NOT IMPACT PRODUCT QUALITY OR PATIENT SAFETY

* ELI LILLY- HAVE ENGAGED INDEPENDENT CONSULTANT TO REVIEW CO'S DETAILED BRANCHBURG MANUFACTURING AND QUALITY RECORDS FOR BAMLANIVIMAB