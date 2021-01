Jan 29 (Reuters) - European Medicines Agency (EMA):

* SAYS FIRST COVID-19 VACCINE SAFETY UPDATE PUBLISHED

* HAS RELEASED ITS FIRST SAFETY UPDATE ON A COVID-19 VACCINE — COMIRNATY

* WILL PUBLISH MONTHLY SAFETY UPDATES FOR ALL AUTHORISED COVID-19 VACCINES, IN LINE WITH EXCEPTIONAL TRANSPARENCY MEASURES FOR COVID-19

* SAFETY DATA COLLECTED ON COMIRNATY USE IN VACCINATION CAMPAIGNS CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF VACCINE; NO NEW SIDE EFFECTS IDENTIFIED