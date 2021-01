BRIEF-EMA Updates On Cyberattack

Jan 25 (Reuters) - EMA:

* EMA - SOME UNLAWFULLY ACCESSED DOCUMENTS INCLUDING EMAIL CORRESPONDENCE MADE PUBLIC THROUGH INTERNET

* EMA - A CLOSER INVESTIGATION OF THE PUBLISHED MATERIAL HAS REVEALED THAT NOT ALL OF THE DOCUMENTS WERE PUBLISHED IN THEIR INTEGRAL, ORIGINAL FORM

* EMA - TIMELINES RELATED TO THE EVALUATION AND APPROVAL OF COVID-19 MEDICINES AND VACCINES ARE NOT AFFECTED.

* EMA- SCREENSHOTS FROM MULTIPLE FOLDERS, MAILBOXES HAVE BEEN CREATED & ADDITIONAL TITLES WERE ADDED BY PERPETRATORS IN WAY WHICH COULD UNDERMINE TRUST IN VACCINES Source text : https://bit.ly/39e0T2H Further company coverage: [ ]