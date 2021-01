BRIEF-Facebook Inc Says Actively Searching For And Removing Content That Incites, Praises Or Encourages Violence Or Harm

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc:

* FACEBOOK INC - ACTIVELY SEARCHING FOR AND REMOVING CONTENT THAT INCITES, PRAISES OR ENCOURAGES VIOLENCE OR HARM

* FACEBOOK INC - CONTINUING TO ENFORCE DANGEROUS INDIVIDUALS AND ORGANIZATIONS POLICY BY BANNING SOCIAL MOVEMENTS LIKE THE OATHKEEPERS AND QANON

* FACEBOOK INC - ALREADY REMOVED OVER 600 "MILITARIZED SOCIAL MOVEMENTS" FROM PLATFORM

* FACEBOOK SAYS UPDATING LABEL ON POSTS ACROSS CO'S PLATFORMS THAT ATTEMPT TO DELEGITIMIZE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS, NOTING RESULTS ARE FINAL, CERTIFIED

* FACEBOOK SAYS IMPLEMENTING NEW EMERGENCY CONTENT MEASURES IN ADDITION TO EXISTING MEASURES THAT WE'VE HAD IN PLACE SINCE BEFORE THE U.S. ELECTIONS

* FACEBOOK - MEASURES INCLUDE AUTOMATICALLY DISABLING COMMENTS ON POSTS IN GROUPS THAT START TO HAVE HIGH RATE OF HATE SPEECH/CONTENT THAT INCITES VIOLENCE

* FACEBOOK - MEASURES INCLUDE USING AI TO DEMOTE CONTENT THAT LIKELY VIOLATES CO'S POLICIES