BRIEF-Facebook Says It Is Rejecting Ads Globally That Discourage People From Getting A Vaccine, With Enforcement To Begin Over Next Few Days

Oct 13 (Reuters) - Facebook:

* FACEBOOK SAYS IT IS REJECTING ADS GLOBALLY THAT DISCOURAGE PEOPLE FROM GETTING A VACCINE, WITH ENFORCEMENT TO BEGIN OVER NEXT FEW DAYS

* FACEBOOK - LAUNCHING A NEW FLU VACCINE INFORMATION CAMPAIGN ON FACEBOOK, INCLUDING FEATURES THAT PROVIDE ADDITIONAL VACCINE-RELATED CONTENT

* FACEBOOK SAYS ADS THAT ADVOCATE FOR OR AGAINST LEGISLATION OR GOVERNMENT POLICIES AROUND VACCINES, INCLUDING A COVID-19 VACCINE, ARE STILL ALLOWED

* FACEBOOK SAYS IT IS WORKING WITH ORGANIZATIONS INCLUDING WHO, UNICEF ON CAMPAIGNS TO INCREASE IMMUNIZATION RATES Source text : (https://bit.ly/3j1ZOwU)