BRIEF-Facebook Says To Add Specific Information In Labels On Candidate Posts If They Declare Premature Victory In U.S. Election

* FACEBOOK SAYS IF A U.S. PRESIDENTIAL CANDIDATE OR PARTY DECLARES PREMATURE VICTORY, CO TO ADD MORE SPECIFIC INFORMATION IN LABELS ON CANDIDATE POSTS

* FACEBOOK SAYS WILL ADD MORE SPECIFIC INFORMATION IN TOP-OF-FEED NOTIFICATIONS AND CONTINUE SHOWING LATEST RESULTS IN ITS VOTING INFORMATION CENTER

* FACEBOOK SAYS ITS ELECTION OPERATIONS CENTER WILL CONTINUE MONITORING A RANGE OF ISSUES IN REAL TIME — INCLUDING REPORTS OF VOTER SUPPRESSION CONTENT

* FACEBOOK SAYS "IF WE SEE ATTEMPTS TO SUPPRESS PARTICIPATION, INTIMIDATE VOTERS, OR ORGANIZE TO DO SO, THE CONTENT WILL BE REMOVED"

* FACEBOOK SAYS "WE ARE MONITORING CLOSELY AND WILL REMOVE CONTENT CALLING FOR COORDINATED HARM OR INTERFERENCE WITH ANYONE'S ABILITY TO VOTE"