Aug 10 (Reuters) - Fangda Carbon New Material Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS TO BID FOR 136.07 MILLION SHARES, OR 5.65% STAKE, IN BANK OF JIUJIANG FOR AT LEAST 1.02 BILLION YUAN ($146.44 million) Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/3gJhNrj Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.9651 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)