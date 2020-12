Dec 18 (Reuters) - AstraZeneca PLC:

* FDA APPROVES FIRST ADJUVANT THERAPY FOR MOST COMMON TYPE OF LUNG CANCER

* FDA -APPROVED TAGRISSO AS FIRST ADJUVANT TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER WHOSE TUMORS HAVE A SPECIFIC TYPE OF GENETIC MUTATION

* FDA - GRANTED APPROVAL OF TAGRISSO TO ASTRAZENECA