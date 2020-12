Dec 16 (Reuters) -

* FDA SAYS PFIZER VACCINE VIALS HOLD EXTRA DOSES, EXPANDING SUPPLY - POLITICO

* FDA SPOKESPERSON SAYS "GIVEN THE PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY, FDA IS ADVISING THAT IT IS ACCEPTABLE TO USE EVERY FULL DOSE OBTAINABLE" - POLITICO

* PHARMACISTS HAVE FOUND WAY TO SQUEEZE EXTRA DOSES OUT OF VIALS OF PFIZER'S VACCINE, POTENTIALLY EXPANDING NATION'S SCARCE SUPPLY BY UPTO 40%- POLITICO Source: https://politi.co/3nv9bIu Further company coverage: