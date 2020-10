BRIEF-FDA Says Remdesivir EUA Letter Of Authorization, Reissued Oct 16

Oct 16 (Reuters) - FDA:

* FDA, IN LETTER TO GILEAD, SAYS REMDESIVIR EUA LETTER OF AUTHORIZATION, REISSUED OCTOBER 16, REMDESIVIR FOR CERTAIN HOSPITALIZED COVID-19 PATIENTS

* FDA SAYS REISSUING OCT 1 LETTER TO CLARIFY THAT ALTERNATE CARE SITE MEETING CERTAIN CRITERIA IS CONSIDERED "INPATIENT HOSPITAL SETTING" FOR SCOPE OF EUA

* FDA SAYS AUTHORIZING EMERGENCY USE OF VEKLURY FOR TREATMENT OF COVID-19, AS DESCRIBED IN "SCOPE OF AUTHORIZATION" SECTION OF REISSUED LETTER

* FDA SAYS VEKLURY MAY BE EFFECTIVE,KNOWN & POTENTIAL BENEFITS OF VEKLURY OUTWEIGH KNOWN & POTENTIAL RISKS IN TREATMENT OF PATIENTS HOSPITALIZED WITH COVID19