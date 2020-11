Nov 10 (Reuters) - Fitch:

* FITCH REVISES SAUDI ARAMCO'S OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE; AFFIRMS IDR AT 'A'

* FITCH SAYS REVISED SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY'S (SAUDI ARAMCO) OUTLOOK TO NEGATIVE FROM STABLE

* FITCH SAYS REVISION OF OUTLOOK ON SAUDI ARAMCO'S IDR TO NEGATIVE IS DRIVEN BY A SIMILAR ACTION ON SOVEREIGN

* FITCH SAYS ESTIMATE SAUDI ARAMCO'S LIQUIDS PRODUCTION TO FALL BY ABOUT 7% YOY IN 2020 AND THEN TO REBOUND GRADUALLY IN 2021-2022

* FITCH SAYS SAUDI ARAMCO IS MORE EXPOSED TO ENERGY TRANSITION RISK THAN OIL MAJORS, PARTICULARLY IN EUROPE