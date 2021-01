Jan 22 (Reuters) -

* FRANCE RECORDED A FURTHER 323 COVID-19 DEATHS IN HOSPITALS IN LAST 24 HOURS - INITIAL DATA FROM HEALTH MINISTRY'S GEODES SITE

* THERE IS A TOTAL NUMBER OF 2,902 PEOPLE IN FRANCE IN HOSPITAL INTENSIVE CARE UNITS WITH COVID-19 AT PRESENT - INITIAL DATA FROM HEALTH MINISTRY'S GEODES SITE

* THERE IS A TOTAL OF 25,872 PEOPLE HOSPITALISED IN FRANCE AT PRESENT WITH COVID-19 - INITIAL DATA FROM HEALTH MINISTRY'S GEODES SITE (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Bertrand Boucey)