Feb 4 (Reuters) -

* CORONAVIRUS - FRANCE SAYS NUMBER OF CONFIRMED CASES UP BY 23,448 OVER 24 HOURS, VERSUS +26,362 ON WEDNESDAY

* CORONAVIRUS - FRANCE SAYS NUMBER OF DEATHS FROM COVID-19 AT 77,952, UP 360 OVER 24 HOURS