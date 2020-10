Oct 13 (Reuters) -

* G7 FINANCE MINISTERS, CENTRAL BANKERS REMAIN IN REGULAR CONTACT AND CONTINUE TO COORDINATE ON TIMELY AND EFFECTIVE ACTIONS IN RESPONSE TO THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC -U.S. TREASURY STATEMENT

* MINISTERS, CENTRAL BANK GOVERNORS DISCUSSED G20 -PARIS CLUB DEBT SERVICE SUSPENSION INITIATIVE AND BROADER DEBT ISSUES, AS WELL AS DIGITAL PAYMENT ISSUES -U.S. TREASURY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Lisa Lambert)