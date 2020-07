July 22 (Reuters) - Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd:

* SAYS IT GETS SECURITIES REGULATOR'S APPROVAL TO ISSUE UP TO 40.0 MILLION H-SHARES

* SAYS IT HAS NOT REACHED ANY DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT ON THIS ADDITIONAL ISSUANCE OF H-SHARES Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/3jrIFxT Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)