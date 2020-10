Oct 9 (Reuters) - Ganfeng Lithium Co Ltd:

* SAYS ITS HUIZHOU UNIT PLANS TO INVEST UP TO 3.0 BILLION YUAN IN LITHIUM BATTERY-RELATED PROJECT

* SAYS BOARD APPROVES UNIT TO OFFER UP TO A$50 MILLION FINANCIAL AID TO REED INDUSTRIAL MINERALS PTY LTD Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/3nB6fKu; https://bit.ly/2I2W0hR Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)