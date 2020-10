Oct 9 (Reuters) - Gemdale Corp:

* SAYS SEPT CONTRACT SALES UP 3.2% Y/Y AT 25.8 BILLION YUAN ($3.85 billion)

* SAYS JAN-SEPT CONTRACT SALES UP 19.9% Y/Y AT 170.1 BILLION YUAN Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/3jJq6VP Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7039 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)