Nov 16 (Reuters) - GERMAN DEPUTY FINANCE MINISTER KUKIES:

* WE STILL HAVE CONFIDENCE IN HUFELD, HEAD OF GERMAN FINANCIAL WATCHDOG BAFIN

* ASKED IF HE COULD BECOME HEAD OF KFW STATE DEVELOPMENT BANK, SAYS I'M VERY BUSY WITH MY CURRENT JOB, NOT THINKING ABOUT FUTURE (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)