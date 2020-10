Oct 19 (Reuters) - Hong Kong stock exchange filings:

* GIC PRIVATE LIMITED BOUGHT 3.8 MLN SHARES IN WEST CHINA CEMENT AT AVG PRICE OF HK$1.1662 ($0.1505) PER SHARE ON OCT 14 - HKEX FILINGS

* GIC PRIVATE LIMITED'S LONG POSITION IN WEST CHINA CEMENT RAISES TO 8.01% FROM 7.94% - HKEX FILINGS Source text in English: https://bit.ly/3keYbwY Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.7500 Hong Kong dollars) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)