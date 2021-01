BRIEF-Google Says Will Invest $150 Mln To Promote Vaccine Education And Equitable Access

Jan 25 (Reuters) -

* ALPHABET INC'S GOOGLE SAYS WILL INVEST $150 MILLION TO PROMOTE VACCINE EDUCATION AND EQUITABLE ACCESS

* GOOGLE SAYS TO INVEST $100 MLN IN AD GRANTS FOR CDC FOUNDATION, WHO AND NON-PROFITS

* GOOGLE SAYS TO INVEST $50 MILLION IN PARTNERSHIP WITH PUBLIC HEALTH AGENCIES TO REACH UNDERSERVED COMMUNITIES WITH VACCINE-RELATED CONTENT AND INFORMATION

* GOOGLE SAYS GOOGLE.ORG HAS COMMITTED $5 MLN IN GRANTS TO ORGANIZATIONS ADDRESSING RACIAL AND GEOGRAPHIC DISPARITIES IN COVID-19 VACCINATIONS

* GOOGLE SAYS TO BEGIN SHOWING STATE, REGIONAL DISTRIBUTION INFORMATION ON SEARCH SO PEOPLE CAN EASILY FIND WHEN THEY ARE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE VACCINE

* GOOGLE SAYS TO LAUNCH "GET THE FACTS" INITIATIVE ACROSS GOOGLE AND YOUTUBE

* GOOGLE SAYS IN COMING WEEKS VACCINATION LOCATIONS TO BE AVAILABLE IN GOOGLE SEARCH AND MAPS, STARTING WITH ARIZONA, LOUISIANA, MISSISSIPPI AND TEXAS

* GOOGLE SAYS OPENING SELECT COMPANY FACILITIES IN U.S. FOR FREE SUCH AS BUILDINGS, PARKING LOTS AND OPEN SPACES FOR VACCINATION CLINICS

* GOOGLE -TO PARTNER WITH ONE MEDICAL, PUBLIC AUTHORITIES FOR SITES IN LOS ANGELES,SAN FRANCISCO BAY AREA,KIRKLAND,NYC;PLANS TO EXPAND NATIONALLY

* GOOGLE SAYS WORKING WITH LOCAL OFFICIALS IN U.S. TO DETERMINE WHEN SITES CAN OPEN BASED ON LOCAL VACCINE AVAILABILITY

* GOOGLE SAYS WILL ANNOUNCE SPECIFIC LOCATIONS ONCE LOGISTICS ARE FINALIZED AND AS SOON AS THERE ARE ENOUGH VACCINE DOSES AVAILABLE

* GOOGLE SAYS STARTING VACCINATION SITES IN U.S., WILL ASSESS WHETHER IT'D BE HELPFUL TO EXPAND TO OTHER COUNTRIES AFTER THAT