Sept 7 (Reuters) - Gree Real Estate Co Ltd:

* SAYS ITS UNIT WINS LAND SITES FOR 1.65 BILLION YUAN ($241.49 million) IN SANYA CITY FOR TOURISM AND RETAIL PROJECT Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/3m0WyEo Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8325 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)