July 7 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* GSK AND MEDICAGO ANNOUNCE COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP A NOVEL ADJUVANTED COVID-19 CANDIDATE VACCINE

* COLLABORATION COMBINES INNOVATIVE PLANT-BASED AND ADJUVANT TECHNOLOGIES TO DEVELOP AND PRODUCE A COVID-19 CANDIDATE VACCINE

* PHASE 1 CLINICAL TESTING SCHEDULED TO BEGIN MID-JULY

* GSK - COLLABORATION TO EXPLORE VACCINE DEVELOPMENT OPPORTUNITIES FOR OTHER INFECTIOUS DISEASES

* COMPANIES AIM TO COMPLETE DEVELOPMENT AND MAKE VACCINE AVAILABLE, IN FIRST HALF OF 2021

* GSK AND MEDICAGO HAVE ENTERED INTO A BINDING AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP AND MANUFACTURE AN ADJUVANTED COVID-19 VACCINE

* PRECLINICAL RESULTS WITH MEDICAGO'S COVLP VACCINE CANDIDATE SHOWED HIGH NEUTRALIZING ANTIBODIES AFTER SINGLE DOSE WHEN ADMINISTERED WITH ADJUVANT

* COMPANIES EXPECT TO BE ABLE TO MANUFACTURE APPROXIMATELY 100M DOSES BY END OF 2021

* BY END OF 2023, A LARGE-SCALE FACILITY UNDER CONSTRUCTION IN QUEBEC CITY, CANADA, IS EXPECTED TO DELIVER UP TO 1 BILLION DOSES ANNUALLY Further company coverage: