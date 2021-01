BRIEF-GSK, Lilly, Vir Collaborate To Evaluate Combined COVID-19 Therapy

Jan 27 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline PLC:

* LILLY, VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY AND GSK ANNOUNCE FIRST PATIENT DOSED IN EXPANDED BLAZE-4 TRIAL EVALUATING BAMLANIVIMAB (LY-COV555) WITH VIR-7831 (GSK4182136) FOR COVID-19

* GSK - UNIQUE COLLABORATION MARKS FIRST TIME THAT MONOCLONAL ANTIBODIES FROM SEPARATE COMPANIES WILL BE BROUGHT TOGETHER TO EXPLORE POTENTIAL OUTCOMES

* GSK - BELIEVE THAT VIR-7831 HAS SIGNIFICANT POTENTIAL AS A SINGLE AGENT

* GSK - COLLABORATION WILL EVALUATE A COMBINATION OF TWO COVID-19 THERAPIES IN LOW-RISK PATIENTS WITH MILD TO MODERATE COVID-19

* GSK - LILLY EXPANDED ONGOING BLAZE-4 TRIAL TO EVALUATE ADMINISTRATION OF BAMLANIVIMAB (LY-COV555) 700MG WITH VIR-7831 (ALSO KNOWN AS GSK4182136) 500MG

* GSK - VIR AND GSK ARE ADVANCING VIR-7831 AS PART OF THEIR COLLABORATION