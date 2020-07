BRIEF-GSK To Invest 130 Mln Stg In CureVac Under New Collaboration

July 20 (Reuters) - GlaxoSmithKline Plc:

* GSK AND CUREVAC ENTER COLLABORATION

* GSK TO MAKE EQUITY INVESTMENT OF £130M (EUR 150M) IN CUREVAC, AND AN UPFRONT PAYMENT OF £104M (EUR 120M)

* COMPANIES TO COLLABORATE ON MRNA VACCINE AND MONOCLONAL ANTIBODY RESEARCH PROGRAMMES IN INFECTIOUS DISEASES

* CUREVAC WILL BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE DEVELOPMENT AND REGULATORY MILESTONE PAYMENTS OF UP TO £277M (EUR 320M)

* GSK WILL FUND RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT ACTIVITIES AT CUREVAC RELATED TO DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS COVERED BY COLLABORATION

* WILL MAKE AN EQUITY INVESTMENT IN CUREVAC OF £130M (EUR 150M), REPRESENTING CLOSE TO A 10% STAKE