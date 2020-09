Sept 8 (Reuters) - Guangdong Guanhao High-Tech Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT PLANS MERGER WITH B-SHARES IN FOSHAN HUAXIN PACKAGING , TRADING OF SHARES TO HALT FROM SEPT 9

* SAYS COMPANY'S OWNERSHIP WILL NOT CHANGE AFTER THE MERGER Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/2F9nNMz Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)