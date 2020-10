Oct 12 (Reuters) - Guodian Changyuan Electric Power :

* SAYS IT SEES Q3 NET PROFIT DOWN 45.85-70.84% Y/Y VERSUS 240.1 MILLION YUAN YEAR EARLIER

* SAYS Q3 ON-GRID POWER GENERATION DOWN 35.4% Y/Y AT 3.4 BILLION KWH Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/3dlTpvi; https://bit.ly/3nGxfIB Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)