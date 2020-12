Dec 8 (Reuters) - Halix B.V.:

* DGAP-NEWS: HALIX B.V.: HALIX SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH ASTRAZENECA FOR COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURE OF COVID-19 VACCINE

* HALIX B.V. - SIGNED AN AGREEMENT WITH ASTRAZENECA AB FOR LARGE-SCALE COMMERCIAL DRUG SUBSTANCE MANUFACTURE OF AZD1222

* HALIX - UNDER DEAL, CO TO PROVIDE COMMERCIAL MANUFACTURING OF DRUG SUBSTANCE AT CGMP FACILITY IN NETHERLANDS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: