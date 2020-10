Oct 30 (Reuters) - Hang Seng Indexes Company Limited

* SAYS IT INTRODUCES FAST ENTRY RULE FOR EARLY INCLUSION OF SIZABLE NEW LISTINGS IN HANG SENG CHINA ENTERPRISES INDEX OUTSIDE REGULARLY SCHEDULED INDEX REVIEWS

* SAYS NEW RULE IS EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY Source text in English: https://bit.ly/2HIB7bI (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)