Sept 8 (Reuters) - Harbin Hatou Investment Co Ltd :

* SAYS IT GETS SECURITIES REGULATOR'S APPROVAL TO ISSUE BONDS WORTH UP TO 1.5 BILLION YUAN ($219.47 million) Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/35fvvzn Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8346 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)