Sept 15 (Reuters) - Harbin VITI Electronics Corp :

* SAYS SHAREHOLDERS SIGN AGREEMENT TO SELL 21.4% STAKE IN THE COMPANY FOR 750 MILLION YUAN ($110.75 million)

* SAYS CO'S OWNERSHIP TO CHANGE AFTER THE TRANSACTION

* SAYS TRADING OF SHARES TO RESUME ON SEPT 16 Source text in Chinese: https://bit.ly/32wAREM; https://bit.ly/3mgOZJY Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7718 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)